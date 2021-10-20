ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

BR Web Desk Updated 20 Oct 2021

VavaCars, a Turkey-based online trading platform for buying and selling used cars, has raised $50 million to expand its operations in Turkey and Pakistan, the company announced on Wednesday.

Duquesne Family Office LLC, founded by Stanley F. Druckenmiller, founding investor Vitol, along with one other new investor participated in the round.

The amount is the fourth-largest Series B funding in both Turkey and Pakistan, according to data compiled by Crunchbase website.

"Since VavaCars’ launch in April 2019 in Turkey, where it operates in close partnership with the leading fuel retailer, Petrol Ofisi, the company has traded more than 10,000 cars and has grown to 300 employees," said the company.

"VavaCars has been growing Gross Merchandise Value by an average of 30% month-on-month serving the wholesale and retail market with the very best selection of consumer sourced cars."

In Pakistan, VavaCars is operating in a space where Lahore-based PakWheels has already established a name, and is expected to face stiff competition with CarFirst and Olx also competing. However, with the used car market expected to remain buoyant, many believe there may be space for another player contingent on product-offering, and innovation.

”We intend to build the world’s most trusted used car trading platform and to make it easy for anyone to buy or sell a car without the worry. This funding round allows us to keep disrupting, keep inventing and keep simplifying on behalf of our customers," Lawrence Merritt, CEO & Co-founder said.

Pakistan Turkey cars VavaCars

Comments

1000 characters

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Read more stories