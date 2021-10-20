ANL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.58%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.86%)
ASL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-6.3%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.18%)
FFBL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.7%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.07%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.35 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.83%)
PACE 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.52%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.29%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.07%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.65%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 116.22 (2.52%)
BR30 20,922 Increased By ▲ 647.67 (3.19%)
KSE100 45,410 Increased By ▲ 780.57 (1.75%)
KSE30 17,771 Increased By ▲ 315.24 (1.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ringgit leads gains, Thai bond outflows hit baht

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

The Malaysian ringgit led gains in emerging Asia on Wednesday as signs China's policymakers were moving to contain the nation's property sector troubles supported sentiment, while bond outflows knocked the Thai baht.

Taiwan's dollar, the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% as the greenback retreated on improving risk appetite thanks in part to upbeat US corporate earnings.

The positive mood saw US bond rates rising further, with the 10-year Treasuries yield climbing to a five-month high of 1.673%.

"Drags on Asian emerging currencies from rising long end US yields appear milder, with regional sentiments anchored somewhat by easing COVID-19 trajectories, reopening and signs of policy support from Chinese authorities," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

The People's Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) into the banking system, as several analysts predicted more targeted easing measures would be rolled out in coming months to cushion the country's troubled real estate sector.

The Chinese yuan bounced to a four-month high of 6.379 per dollar at the open before paring some gains.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said the currency was very likely to touch the 6.36 level hit in May.

Coming off a holiday, the ringgit saw its best day in more than one-month as the oil exporter's currency basked in surging crude prices.

The Thai baht weakened 0.5% on persistent outflows from the country's sovereign bonds. Yields on the 10-year paper are up 15 basis points to 2.03% this month alone.

The baht is the worst performing Asian currency this year so far, down some 10.3%.

Foreign investors are reducing their bond holdings amid concerns around higher debt supply after Thailand increased its public debt ceiling in September to fund its fiscal deficit and COVID-19 spending, Barclays analysts wrote.

Equities in Asia were largely upbeat, with Thailand, Singapore and Philippine stocks up around 0.3% each.

Financial markets in Indonesia were shut for a holiday.

Highlights

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.2 basis points at 1.773%

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 4.7 basis points at 2.559%

** Top gainers on Singapore index include Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 1.1% and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, up 1%

Yuan ringgit won

Comments

1000 characters

Ringgit leads gains, Thai bond outflows hit baht

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

Pakistan will have to follow rule of law, meritocracy to become ideal welfare state: PM Imran

China, Pakistan and Russia promise aid for Taliban but no recognition on eve of Moscow talks

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Afghanistan's economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis: IMF

Read more stories