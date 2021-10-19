ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan jumps to 4-month high as property concerns ebb

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan leapt to a four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, aided by market expectations that the stresses in the domestic property sector as well as Sino-U.S. tensions are easing.

The rise in the yuan in onshore and offshore markets followed weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth data on Monday, but after China's central bank calmed markets late last week saying spillover effects from the China Evergrande Group's debt woes were controllable.

A couple of other property firms made coupon payments this week, helping ease some concerns about the embattled and indebted sector.

Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank, said investors had drawn confidence from that reassurance from officials at the People's Bank of China.

He said the authorities will manage to prevent Evergrande from being a threat to the financial system.

The stronger yuan had driven a broader rally in risk-sensitive currencies in the broader currency market, he said.

Currency traders said the yuan was supported by heavy corporate clients' conversion of their dollars as they took advantage of broad dollar weakness, after the latter was knocked back by weak U.S. factory data overnight.

Yuan slips after China's Q3 GDP slower than expected

"I don't see yuan depreciation expectations for the time being," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

"After all, the fundamentals are still very strong, seen in the high trade surplus and capital inflows. And companies have a pile of dollars waiting to be settled."

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4307 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.43.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4250 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.4105, the strongest level since June 16 and 189 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The broad dollar index fell to 93.705 from the previous close of 93.936, while the offshore yuan was trading around 6.4035 per dollar, a June high.

"The recent yuan strength was surprising to some market participants, including us, given the increasing headwinds for China growth," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

But he said the soft gross domestic product data released on Monday had been expected and priced in and annual growth around 8% remains achievable.

"Together with the Phase 1 (trade) deal review with the U.S., the PBOC may intend to keep the yuan broadly steady in the near term. After all, the dollar retracement and the broad Asian currency rally are supportive to the yuan."

Some market analysts attributed the gains in the yuan to fading expectations of a reduction to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), despite the weak third-quarter growth as the world's second-largest economy suffered power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

And they said the authorities could become uncomfortable with the yuan's fast appreciation, as the spot price was approaching the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level.

"There was no barrier from the state banks on Tuesday morning," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "But everyone started getting nervous about big banks possibly stepping in soon to trim the gains."

Yuan dollars Bank of China China's yuan Evergrande Chinese economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan jumps to 4-month high as property concerns ebb

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Body formed to fine-tune textile, apparel policy

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Saudi index hits 15-year peak as most Gulf bourses gain

Read more stories