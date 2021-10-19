Over 5.2m cotton bales reach ginneries: PCGA

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.2 million or exactly 5,208,339 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Oct 15, 2021, registering a whopping 93.73 percent increase compared to corresponding period last year.

According to fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) for the cotton season 2021-22 released to media on Monday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 2.26 million or 2,266,331 bales showing increase by 86.70 percent while Sindh province registered almost 100 percent surge, 99.53 percent to be exact, with contribution of over 2.9 million or 2,942,008 bales.