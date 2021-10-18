Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

US Chargé d’affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler met on Monday the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

COAS Bajwa told the visiting dignitary that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States.

He also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crises and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

US to ship 9.6m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

Aggeler, in her remarks, appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Last week, Aggeler also met Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as well as the party's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

During her meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, Aggeler praised his services as Chief Minister of Punjab, particularly efforts to end load-shedding, fight against terrorism, and economic development.

Earlier, Aggeler visited Karachi from September 29 to October 1 to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US and promote cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic.