ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Miners, energy stocks help Australian shares inch higher

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

Australian shares edged higher on Monday as energy and metal-centric stocks rallied, and the country's largest city eased more COVID-19 restrictions just a week after lifting its lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.29% to 7,383.7 by 0043 GMT, adding to the 0.7% gain clocked on Friday.

Energy stocks rose 1.1%, tracking oil prices' three-year high finish in the previous session on forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months.

Heavyweight Beach Energy Ltd led gains on the sub-index, advancing 2.4%, followed by natural gas major Santos Ltd, gaining 1.5%.

A faster-than-expected vaccine uptake brought forward further lifting of restrictions by several days as New South Wales topped the 80% double-dose immunisation rate over the weekend, pushing travel stocks higher.

Airline Regional Express Holdings rose 6.4%, while peer Qantas jumped as much as 2.1%.

Major miners rose 0.69% on strong prices of zinc, copper and aluminium as surging power prices threaten to curb supply at a time when exchange stockpiles are at rock bottom.

Lithium miner Vulcan Energy Resources soared 11.3% on signing a five-year lithium supply deal with Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore SA.

Export-reliant domestic health stocks, however, which earn in US dollars, skidded as the greenback weakened in the previous session.

Sector heavyweight CSL Ltd fell 0.5%, while medical device maker Polynovo Ltd skidded up to 2.7%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.12% to 12,995.9 after the country's consumer price index beat expectations in the third quarter, jumping to its highest level in more than a decade.

