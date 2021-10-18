Hike in POL products' prices: Govt irked by growing criticism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that economic difficulties are temporary. He realised that the salaried class is suffering due to inflation.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the minister acknowledged that the salaried class is facing difficulties and asked the private sector to increase salaries of their employees to help mitigate effects of inflation.

"A 'propaganda" with regard to the rise in oil prices is being done in a way if we are on a separate planet from the world. If oil and gas prices go up globally, these prices would also increase in Pakistan.

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

The whole country cannot run on subsidies," he tweeted. He said that the prices are high today and if these come down internally then the government would also reduce them accordingly.

He said that as a nation 'we will face difficulties together.' "The economic difficulties are temporary, as industry, agriculture and construction sectors are making historic profits," the minister maintained.

