IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Recorder Report | Press Release Updated 18 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of the Ministry of Finance has refuted media reports about failure of the talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and clarified that the talks would resume today (Monday) uninterrupted. "There is no truth in the news of the failure of talks with the IMF. The talks will resume on Monday uninterrupted from where they were on Friday," a Finance Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

The spokesman further stated that there is no deadline for the talks to end, adding that the dialogue with the IMF would continue till "success". He further stated that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and his team are still in Washington for the talks. He added that the finance minister and his team were for scheduled meetings in New York.

IMF talks on power sector reform pace remain inconclusive

Press release adds: Negotiations between Pakistan and IMF are moving forward positively. Secretary Finance Division is leading the talks in Washington DC while the technical teams of both sides are continuing detailed discussions in virtual format after exchange of relevant data sets. No timeframe was set at any stage for conclusion of the talks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maqbool Oct 18, 2021 11:46am
The government has several choices with IMF, either stop the thieft of National Gas, Electricity, petroleum products etc or increase charges on the nation, it choose increasing prices instead. It will next increase Taxation on the already taxed, instead of old taxing the untaxed owners of SUV , first class are travels, VVIPs etc so visible to everyone except themselves .
