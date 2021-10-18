ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.2%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.92%)
GGL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.34%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 102.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.75%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 131.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.4%)
UNITY 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.21%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -16.54 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,508 Decreased By ▼ -383.64 (-1.84%)
KSE100 44,780 Decreased By ▼ -41.55 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,517 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

Recorder Report Updated 18 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Lahore and other officials to submit a report on the alleged negligence of not taxing the assets/income of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

It is reliably learnt that the FTO office has directed the Revenue Division Secretary and Chief Commissioner-IR, Lahore to submit a written reply by November 1, 2021 to the allegations contained in a public interest complaint lodged by a Lahore-based lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, against present and former Chairman FBR, Chief Commissioner IR, Commissioner IR, and others.

According to details, tax lawyer Waheed Butt had filed a plea against tax employees of Revenue Division under section 2(3)(i)(d) & 2(3)(ii) of the FTO Ordinance for not taxing assets/income of former Prime Minister & his family members.

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

FTO notices stated, "The tax codes of Pakistan, like other laws of the world, contain specific provisions aimed at countering "tax evasion".

The expression "tax evasion" under section 109(2) is defined exclusively (meaning by no other meaning can be assigned to it) as "any transaction where one of the main purposes of a person in entering into the transaction is the avoidance or reduction of any person's liability to tax under this Ordinance".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Inland Revenue tax evasion Federal Tax Ombudsman Revenue Division Nawaz family tax lawyer Waheed Butt

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Read more stories