Child deaths in Sargodha Hospital: CM seeks report

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health and Commissioner Sargodha Division about the incident of death of 4 children in the nursery ward of DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

The Chief Minister Directed to hold an inquiry to determine the responsible and to take action against them for this negligence. He termed the death of children due to shortage of oxygen a sad incident. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the deceased children and assured justice to them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a fire incident in Muzaffargarh. The Chief Minister has sought a report from the Commissioner DG Khan Division about the incident. Usman Buzdar further directed to investigate the incident from every aspect to determine the cause of the fire eruption incident. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

