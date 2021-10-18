Awards: FFC largest taxpayer from manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Limited has been awarded as "Largest Tax Payer from Manufacturing Sector (Nationwide)" in "First Taxpayer Recognition Awards" organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Representatives from the various multinationals and corporate blue chip companies participated in the event. Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs & Shares represented FFC and received the award.

The ceremony was held at The Presidency and President Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest. President in his address emphasized on women empowerment and enhancement of disable quota in the industrial sector.

