ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.2%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.92%)
GGL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.34%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 102.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.75%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 131.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.4%)
UNITY 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.21%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,651 Decreased By ▼ -17.33 (-0.37%)
BR30 20,494 Decreased By ▼ -398.01 (-1.91%)
KSE100 44,785 Decreased By ▼ -36.57 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,516 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business & Finance

Awards: FFC largest taxpayer from manufacturing sector

Press Release 18 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Limited has been awarded as "Largest Tax Payer from Manufacturing Sector (Nationwide)" in "First Taxpayer Recognition Awards" organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Representatives from the various multinationals and corporate blue chip companies participated in the event. Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs & Shares represented FFC and received the award.

The ceremony was held at The Presidency and President Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest. President in his address emphasized on women empowerment and enhancement of disable quota in the industrial sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

