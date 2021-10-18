Samina Alvi for empowerment of women through IT

KARACHI: First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday stressed the need for the empowerment of the women through Information Technology (IT) so that they could meet their financial needs and help their families by working at home. She said that the world had become a global village and the Information Technology had provided a deluge of opportunities to the people.

While addressing to a laptop distribution ceremony by Saylani Welfare International Trust at Bahria University Campus (Karachi), she urged the women to come forward and join the field of I.T for themselves and the development of the country. She said that the women could brighten their future by learning the modern information technology courses.

Samina said that the women were the fifty percent of the total population of the country and if they would sit at home then how the country would progress. She said, 'We have to empower our sisters.'

She also spoke on the breast cancer and its awareness. She on the occasion asked the participants to work collectively for the welfare of the differently-abled people. Later, she distributed laptops among the female students.