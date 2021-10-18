ANL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.17%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.3%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.72%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-2.92%)
UNITY 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,660 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-0.17%)
BR30 20,550 Decreased By ▼ -342.4 (-1.64%)
KSE100 44,848 Increased By ▲ 26.79 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 29.01 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Samina Alvi for empowerment of women through IT

APP 18 Oct 2021

KARACHI: First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday stressed the need for the empowerment of the women through Information Technology (IT) so that they could meet their financial needs and help their families by working at home. She said that the world had become a global village and the Information Technology had provided a deluge of opportunities to the people.

While addressing to a laptop distribution ceremony by Saylani Welfare International Trust at Bahria University Campus (Karachi), she urged the women to come forward and join the field of I.T for themselves and the development of the country. She said that the women could brighten their future by learning the modern information technology courses.

Samina said that the women were the fifty percent of the total population of the country and if they would sit at home then how the country would progress. She said, 'We have to empower our sisters.'

She also spoke on the breast cancer and its awareness. She on the occasion asked the participants to work collectively for the welfare of the differently-abled people. Later, she distributed laptops among the female students.

IT Bahria University empowerment of women First Lady Samina Alvi Saylani Welfare International Trust

Comments

Comments are closed.

Samina Alvi for empowerment of women through IT

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories