ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.21%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.97%)
UNITY 29.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,595 Decreased By ▼ -297.47 (-1.42%)
KSE100 44,870 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,559 Increased By ▲ 37.75 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Coal chills!

BR Research 18 Oct 2021

China’s coal inventories are drying up amid demand that is booming and will continue to head upwards as winter arrives. The country’s September stockpile was record low, able to meet only 15-daysworth of required coal. This is leading to a fresh burst in price bump as China’s insatiable need for the dirty fuel becomes more and more precious. China is now rationing electricity and intends to re-open some old coal mines but this does not mean China’s demand for imported coal will simmer down.

This is causing supply shortages everywhere at a time (including Europe and India) when global demand, not just China’s is in massive recovery as industrial activity and power needs resurface post-covid. Prices are hurtling forward. Newcastle Coal that benchmarks coal prices in Asia climbed to $238 per ton— last recorded number — highest ever witnessed by that index. South African Richard Bay coal prices are trailing $185 per ton which is 228 percent higher than prices recorded in Apr-20 (read: “Coal calls”, Oct 1, 2021).

Recall that China had halted imports from Australia as political relations frayed. China began importing from Indonesia which was then hit with production halts due to heavy rainfalls. Pandemic-borne logistics challenges elsewhere such as Russia and South Africa have been further tightening supply. Both China and India that had been cutting down production of coal are course-correcting. Banks in China have been instructed to provide financing to coal mines. Once these plants are running again, the looming power crisis in the country may be kept at bay but not before sending prices on a spin in the interim.

The situation here at home is tense, with no respite from South African coal prices (See graph). Cement manufacturers — major coal users — have been raising prices for cement bags to pass on some of the effect of rising cost of coal. Estimates by BR Research suggests that cement prices could be raised by Rs132 and above (read more: “Cement’s coal play”, published on Oct 5, 2021) if they producers were to keep margins intact. That is likely not possible as pressures from many quarters including government to hold off price hikes are strong. Cement makers will have to maintain their nerves and increase prices gradually. Prudent inventory management might also entail limiting coal consumption and in turn, cement millers may produce less if it makes more economic sense to do so.

coal coal power coal price coal mines

Comments

1000 characters

Coal chills!

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories