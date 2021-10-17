ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PM Imran will complete five-year term in office: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says taking names of the heads of the establishment is Maryam's immaturity
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Oct 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term in the office and the misunderstanding that he will be ousted should be cleared.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Rashid stated that the opposition leaders have been predicting since December last year that Imran is going to lose power, but they should clear any misunderstanding they have about Imran Khan.

He said opposition leadership is digging its own grave. "Imran Khan is lucky to have such an incompetent and useless opposition," the interior minister said.

Referring to Maryam's speech at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM's) Faisalabad rally on Saturday, he said the PML-N vice president should not discuss and drag the army to the streets as it is not wise.

The minister said that taking names of the heads of the establishment is Maryam's immaturity.

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

He added that the PTI government has fulfilled all promises. These include establishing 60 educational institutions, three universities, and hospitals for women and children.

He said there is inflation in the country but the government will control it. He claimed that the Pakistani rupee went into a nosedive against the US dollar due to the situation in Afghanistan. He said the global spike in oil prices also resulted in the price hike in Pakistan, but the PTI was making all-out efforts to control inflation.

The interior minister's comments come amid stark criticism by the opposition against the ruling PTI government over an increase in oil prices and inflation.

Maryam lashes out at Imran Khan

Earlier, addressing a rally of the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) at Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground, Maryam said Imran Khan had made a mockery of the Pakistan Army.

It's time for 'serious politics', says Rashid

“Imran Khan wants to a save the person, who was stealing elections and ballot boxes for him; who was oppressing his opponents; blackmailing judges to get favourable decisions; abducting journalists, and pulling the plug on [TV] channels,” she added.

She said the appointment of the ISI head is a prerogative of the prime minister but for that, the prime minister must be an elected one.

She mentioned during Nawaz's tenure as PM, sugar was Rs50 per kg, and now after three years, it had crossed Rs120 per kg while electricity prices had shot up from Rs10-11 per unit to Rs25 per unit.

"There was a man named Imran Khan, who used to say when flour becomes expensive when sugar prices rise, when rates of electricity and petrol rise, know that your prime minister is a thief," Maryam said.

"So who is the thief now?" she asked a charged crowd. She said the government had failed to provide electricity to people during summer and gas during winter.

The PML-N leader also lashed out at the incumbent government for using the NAB against its opponents. She urged the nation to rise against the government for a better future.

