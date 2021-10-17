ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Asia rice: Export rates steady across hubs

Reuters 17 Oct 2021

HANOI/BANGKOK/MUMBAI: Export prices for rice from major Asian hubs were steady this week, with the Indian market navigating lower supplies, while Thai traders continued to struggle with shipping constraints.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $360 to $363 per tonne this week, unchanged from last week. "The rupee has been depreciating but local rice prices are also moving up because of lower supplies. From the next month, supplies would rise from the new season crop," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Neighbouring Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer which emerged as a major buyer after widespread flooding ravaged crops last year, imported 550,000 tonnes in July-September, mostly from India, according to data from the food ministry. In Thailand, prices for its 5% broken rice remained unchanged from last week at $385-$420 per tonne, with traders noting that ships remained scarce.

"Buyers will buy only from hand to mouth, only as needed without stockpiling," a Bangkok-based trader said. Elsewhere, Vietnam's 5% broken rice was unchanged from a week earlier at $430-$435 per tonne, Domestic demand for rice from the autumn-winter harvest is picking up slightly, but this hasn't impacted export prices," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Traders said the autumn-winter harvest has started in the Mekong Delta, but supplies won't increase significantly until late this month or early next month.

Vietnam's rice exports in September were up 19% from the previous month at 593,624 tonnes, according to government's customs data. The country's rice exports in the first nine months fell 8.3% year-on-year to nearly 4.57 million tonnes.

