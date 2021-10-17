'Malakand division, NMDs exempted from all taxes till June 2023'

PESHAWAR: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Peshawar Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat said the Malakand Division along with newly merged districts (NMDs) or erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) has been exempted from all taxes till June, 2023.

This, he stated during a meeting with office bearers of Mingora Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his day-long visit to Mingora, Swat on Saturday. He held a meeting with office bearers of Mingora Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Chief Commissioner said no tax will be imposed on Malakand division and Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMDs) till June, 2023.

He said the federal government has exempted tribal regions from collection of taxes while keeping in view of their backwardness. Following the directives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he informed that a tax facilitation centre has been established in Sakahqot, aimed at facilitating local industrialists regarding issuance of consummation certificate and exemption certificate.

The Chief Commissioner assured the chamber office bearers that the facilitation centre has no authority to issue notice to any trader of the bazaar adjacent to the centre. So, he said the people of the tribal region should feel full satisfaction in this regard.

Earlier, the chamber president Adnan Ali Khan and members of executive body thanked the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR for visiting the chamber house and get themselves aware about the business community issues. The chamber office bearers expressed satisfaction over removal of apprehensions and grievances of the business community regarding imposition of taxes by the chief commissioner.

The office bearers hoped that such a meeting would be held in future as well and will continue to play a role business community in economic development of the country with retaining close liaison and relationship between FBR and them.

