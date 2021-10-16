ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

  • PML-N vice-president lashes out at PTI over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Oct 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is only focused on saving itself, and is not concerned about the problems being faced by the public.

Referring to the spike in dengue cases and deaths in the country, Maryam lashed out at the government, saying that it shows their neglect as well as incompetency. The government is ignorant of the problems being faced by the people and does not care whether the citizens live or die, Maryam said.

"They are only focused on saving themselves," the PML-N leader said.

Her statement comes as Pakistan sees a spike in dengue fever especially in the rural areas, as countrywide 16,330 dengue cases have been recorded, of which 40 people have lost their lives.

Country reports alarming spike in dengue fever cases

Of the total cases, recorded till October 15, Punjab recorded 5,709 dengue cases, of which 504 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, as per official data collected by Business Recorder. In Punjab, 18 people have lost their lives due to the dengue virus so far.

Meanwhile, Maryam also reacted to the hike in petrol price, questioned what was the fault of the public which is daily facing new suffering?

"Where will people find the money to pay their electricity and gas bills and pay for health and their children's school fees?"

Earlier, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre, an over 8% increase that took the rate to Rs137.79 per litre. The price of high speed diesel (HSD) has also been raised by Rs12.44 per litre and will now be available at Rs134.48.

'Shared PML-N's concerns with US Chargé d’affaires'

Meanwhile, Maryam said her meeting with US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler was "big news" for people who have been waiting for US President Joe Biden's call.

She further said that she held discussions on a number of topics with Aggeler and also shared PML-N's concerns regarding Pakistan.

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

On Thursday, Aggeler held separate meetings with Maryam and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. As per a statement issued by the PML-N, Aggeler praised Shehbaz's services as chief minister of Punjab, particularly efforts to end load-shedding and fight against terrorism.

Sabih Oct 16, 2021 04:50pm
The blaming game is the first name of politics in country like us,political Leadership's face reflects the Nation's character and so we are facing.
