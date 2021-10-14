ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

BR Web Desk 14 Oct 2021

US Chargé d’affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler met Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as well as the party's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

The meeting with Maryam took place at her residence in Jati Umrah, Raiwind, while Aggeler met Shehbaz in Lahore's Model Town, a statement issued by the PML-N's media office said on Thursday.

Maryam criticises PM’s approach to appointments in defence institutions

During her meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, Aggeler praised his services as Chief Minister of Punjab, particularly efforts to end load-shedding, fight against terrorism and economic development.

“The meetings also discussed the steps taken under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif to end load shedding, fight against terrorism and economic development during the PML-N era,” PML-N said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, Aggeler visited Karachi from September 29 to October 1 to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US and promote cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic.

