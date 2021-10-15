ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap three straight weeks of gains

  • The CSE All-Share index settled 0.02% higher at 9,623.81. It fell 0.57% for the week
Reuters Updated 15 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Friday, as gains in industrial and financial stocks were offset by communication services and consumer discretionary companies, with the index posting a weekly loss after three straight weeks of gains.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.02% higher at 9,623.81. It fell 0.57% for the week.

The week saw major swings in both directions for the index. On Wednesday, it lost more than 1% ahead of the central bank's decision on interest rates, then gained more than 1% on Thursday after the bank kept rates steady.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and financial company LOLC Development Finance were the top boosts to the index, gaining 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares gain over 1% after central bank holds interest rates

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings was the top drag on the index, falling 1%.

The equity market's turnover was 3.48 billion rupees ($17.31 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 142.8 million shares from 105.4 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 38.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

As of Thursday, the island-nation has reported 529,755 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,429 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 57.85% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupee CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares snap three straight weeks of gains

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories