Hong Kong stocks finish on high note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares jumped more than one percent Friday as investors returned after a break to play catch up with a global rally fuelled by a healthy start to the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48 percent, or 368.37 points, to 25,330.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.40 percent, or 14.09 points, to 3,572.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.26 points, to 2,400.52.