Cultural heritage of Sindh to be highlighted at Dubai Expo: CS

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said the cultural heritage of Sindh would be highlighted in Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. He further said important projects in the province would also be displayed at the Expo.

Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the secretaries of all the concerned departments to provide details of their important projects to the investment department after which the investment department and Public-Private Partnership would work together to ensure the exhibition of those projects at the Dubai Expo.

He said this while during a meeting held in the Sindh Secretariat regarding Dubai Expo 2020.

Informing about the participation of Sindh in Dubai Expo 2020, the officials of the Investment Department told that specific months have been allocated for the cultural exhibition of all the provinces in Pakistan Pavilion Dubai, as Balochistan in October, Punjab in November, Sindh in December, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in January, Gilgit Baltistan in February and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in March.

It was that in December, various important events would occur such as National Day of Dubai, Sindhi Cultural Day, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday and Sindh government would host Investment Conference on December 22 and Grand Sufi Classical Performance.

Provincial Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said a program would be organized at Dubai Expo on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day in December.

He said Dubai Expo would have art, folk music, digital presentation, documentary and workshops which would give us an opportunity to highlight the culture of Sindh in front of the whole world.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects said Dubai Expo is a very modern expo in which the Sindh government will organize events about climate, rural and urban development, travel connectivity, agriculture, water, knowledge & learning, tolerance, and health.

"We are trying to project the soft side of Sindh through cultural activities while pitching investment and public private partnership opportunities for global investors and governments," he added. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar hoped that investment opportunities would be available for Sindh province through Dubai Expo.

Earlier, Sindh government formed a committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The committee also includes the provincial minister of culture and special assistant for investment as co-chair members and secretaries of various departments as members of the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021