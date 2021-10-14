ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs as tech, bank stocks rally

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.97% at 18,338.55, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.94% higher at 61,305.95
Reuters Updated 14 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at record highs on Thursday and ended the holiday-shortened week with a more than 2% gain, powered by a rally in banking and technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.97% at 18,338.55, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.94% higher at 61,305.95. Indian markets will be closed on Friday.

Both the indexes have risen for six straight sessions, aided by the central bank's assurance on liquidity, easing inflation and an emergency nod for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

Most major sub-indexes advanced on Thursday. The NSE Bank index closed up 1.8%, led by a 2.93% rise in lender HDFC Bank, which is due to post results on Saturday.

Nifty's IT index closed up 1.3%, led by a 7.5% rise in Mindtree after it clocked higher profits.

Indian shares close at record highs as Tata Motors soars on EV plans

Wipro hit a record high during the session and closed 5.3% higher after it logged a near 19% rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Infosys, the country's No.2 IT services firm, rose to a near three-week high during the day and closed up 0.4% after it raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Shares of port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 index, closing up 7.7% at its highest level since June.

A rally in auto stocks lost steam, with the Nifty auto index snapping five sessions of gains.

Domestic car and sport-utility vehicle sales in India fell 41% in September from a year ago, data showed on Thursday.

Tata Motors, which had seen a heady rally in recent sessions, closed down 1.8%. Still, the carmaker has registered a 30% gain for the week.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit record highs as tech, bank stocks rally

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories