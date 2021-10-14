ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during exchange of fire
BR Web Desk 14 Oct 2021

A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during the exchange of fire.

Earlier this week, the security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and killed a terrorist.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred last week during an exchange of fire against alleged terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in attack on military post in North Waziristan

In a statement, the ISPR said that terrorists attacked a post of security forces in North Waziristan's Ghariuom area. The statement further said that the Pakistani troops responded promptly to the attack during which Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, embraced martyrdom.

The incident came two days after four Frontier Corps soldiers and a sub-inspector of Levies Force were martyred when terrorists targeted their vehicle in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

