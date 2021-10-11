ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

BRecorder.com 11 Oct 2021

After back-to-back gains in the previous week, Pakistan's rupee suffered a drop against the US dollar, depreciating to 170.74 in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 170.74 against the USD, a depreciation of 21 paisas or 0.12%. Last week, the PKR dropped to 170.96 against the greenback, the lowest level in its history, before staging a minor recovery.

“Thin trading was witnessed in the market due to Columbus Day holiday in the United States, which leads to volatility,” Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

The rupee has been under pressure since May this year as a widening current account deficit and high import figures take toll on the country's currency. In August 21, the current account posted a deficit of $1,476 million, compared to a deficit of $814 million in July, as the import bill ballooned to over $6 billion.

In order to arrest the rupee decline, the SBP has introduced various measures including amendments in instructions for Exchange Companies to enhance transparency in foreign currency transactions and to curb the undesirable outflow of dollars.

The central bank has also imposed 100% Cash Margin Requirements (CMR) on import of 114 items, taking the total number to 525. Furthermore, it also revised Prudential Regulations (PR) for consumer financing to moderate demand growth in the economy.

The string of measures has led to a reduction in trading activity in the open market, as buyers are purchasing dollars using banking channels, said Malik Bostan, President Forex Association of Pakistan.

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

He also urged the government to take measures to narrow the demand and supply gap.

On the other hand, the government has also intensified its crackdown against dollar hoarders, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announcing on Monday that 88 people were arrested for hoarding US dollars across the country.

The minister added that the government has decided to conduct an audit of five exchange companies.

Dollar currency Rupee USD PKR pkrvs usd exchnage rate PKRVSUSD

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to levels last seen in March, falls over 700 points intra-day

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Read more stories