Oct 11, 2021
Pakistan

Zartaj, Buzdar discuss Clean & Green Pakistan project

Recorder Report 11 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM's office. Matters regarding Clean & Green Pakistan programme, political issues and ongoing development projects in Southern Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar termed Clean & Green Pakistan project as a flagship program of PTI government. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government has paid attention to keep the environment clean. Miyawaki forests are being planted for the Urban Forest Stations.

The incumbent government has also planted trees in remote areas along with urban areas as clean and pollution free air is the basic right of every citizen. Usman Buzdar said that corruption, irregularities and plundering of the former rulers spread political pollution. He said that PTI government has given a new identity to Southern Punjab by establishing Southern Punjab Secretariat.

He further maintained that by approving Rules of Business for Southern Punjab Secretariat, the government has fulfilled its another promise with the people adding that this historic initiative will resolve the problems of the people of Southern Punjab at local level.

Usman Buzdar further stated that in the past funds of Southern Punjab were utilized on other projects whereas PTI government, for the development and progress of the people of the area, has ring-fenced the development budget of Southern Punjab and Rs 189 billion has been allocated for this purpose in the current financial year. He said that for the first time budget of the province has been ring fenced and a separate book has been compiled regarding the development programmes of Southern Punjab.

He said that foundation stone of Southern Punjab Secretariat will soon be laid in Bahawalpur after Multan. Talking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul said that Punjab Chief Minister did not chanted hollow slogans but served the people of the province in a real manner.

The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat is an historic achievement of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for which people of Southern Punjab are grateful to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

