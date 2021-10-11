Minister visits Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress on development works.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi gave a briefing on the development works. The provincial minister reviewed the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Center way Business Square and Motorway Interchange and directed to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park by December 31, 2022.

The Minister said Centerway Business Square should be completed by June 30, 2022, Delay in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated, he said, adding that immediate work should be started on the motorway interchange and Contractor to work in three shifts.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will accelerate industrial and economic activities in the area. With the provision of world-class infrastructure in industrial centers, investors are giving priority to Punjab and the new investment of billions of rupees is due to the investor-friendly policies of the government, the provincial minister said. The government has made special economic zones for the investors. Relevant officials including CEO Padmak Ali Moazzam Syed and Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid were also accompanied him.

