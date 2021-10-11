ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Pakistan

PTI wins LA-3 bye-election

APP 11 Oct 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on Sunday won bye election of AJK Legislative Assembly's electoral constituency LA-3, Mirpur-III with a thumping majority by defeating its contestant belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The unofficial results announced by the Returning Officer of the constituency here on Sunday night said, Yasir Sultan, candidate of PTI won bye-election on the vacant seat of (LA-03, held on Sunday with a clear margin defeating his closest rival Ch. Muhammad Saeed of PML-N.

Yasir Sultan defeated two big wigs including Ch Muhammad Saeed of PML-N, Umair Asghar, candidate of Tehreek e Labaik PKistan (TLP) and Ch Muhammad Ashraf of PPP, besides eight other candidates.

The victorious Yasir Sultan Chaudhry of PTI secured 20142 votes against his nearest rival Ch Saeed Khan of PML-N who bagged 11608 votes. The TLP's Umair Asghar Chaudhry remained third in the list of contestants who obtained 3843 and the PPP's Ch Muhammad Ashraf, ex city Mayor, who bagged 1450 votes facing a convincing defeat in the polls from PTI's Yasir Sultan, the son of newly elected President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry.

The seat had fallen vacant following the election of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir in the recent past.

