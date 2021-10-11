PTI wins LA-3 bye-election

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on Sunday won bye election of AJK Legislative Assembly's electoral constituency LA-3, Mirpur-III with a thumping majority by defeating its contestant belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The unofficial results announced by the Returning Officer of the constituency here on Sunday night said, Yasir Sultan, candidate of PTI won bye-election on the vacant seat of (LA-03, held on Sunday with a clear margin defeating his closest rival Ch. Muhammad Saeed of PML-N.

Yasir Sultan defeated two big wigs including Ch Muhammad Saeed of PML-N, Umair Asghar, candidate of Tehreek e Labaik PKistan (TLP) and Ch Muhammad Ashraf of PPP, besides eight other candidates.

The victorious Yasir Sultan Chaudhry of PTI secured 20142 votes against his nearest rival Ch Saeed Khan of PML-N who bagged 11608 votes. The TLP's Umair Asghar Chaudhry remained third in the list of contestants who obtained 3843 and the PPP's Ch Muhammad Ashraf, ex city Mayor, who bagged 1450 votes facing a convincing defeat in the polls from PTI's Yasir Sultan, the son of newly elected President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry.

The seat had fallen vacant following the election of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir in the recent past.