ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Daraz becomes exclusive digital streaming partner for ICC T20 World Cup

Press Release 11 Oct 2021

KARACHI: After the disappointment of two international series withdrawal from New Zealand and England in Pakistan earlier this month, Daraz will bring the entire country together on its platform to watch the ICC T20 World Cup free of cost.

Daraz announces their exclusive partnership to stream the biggest cricket tournament of the year. Through this partnership, the app users will be able to watch all the matches of the tournament from anywhere on Daraz's app. The shopping platform launched Daraz Live in September 2021 bringing state-of-the-art technology introducing the concept of shoppertainment to its user. With a monthly user base of 15 Million and growing, Daraz aims to attract more users with this partnership on their app.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan, said "Cricket is the most watched sport in our country and we want all Pakistanis to follow cricket anywhere through their mobiles. Through this we are aiming to promote Daraz Live which is our new live commerce technology where users can watch cricket and enjoy shopping at the same time."

The partnership is a key component of Daraz's marketing strategy to accelerate the growth of the brand through association with high-profile sports teams. With cricket commanding a huge following across the South Asian region, it presents an effective platform for Daraz to engage with the region's passionate fans and drive the brand to the next level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Cup Daraz ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Comments are closed.

Daraz becomes exclusive digital streaming partner for ICC T20 World Cup

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories