ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI's Businessmen Panel resents increase in electricity tariffs

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry's Businessmen Panel has resented the recent move...
Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry's Businessmen Panel has resented the recent move of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up electricity rates, lifting average power tariff to Rs18.09 per unit, saying the decision will cause an additional burden of at least Rs90 billion on consumers.

FPCCI's Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar stated that the frequent increase in electricity cost and fuel prices on behest of the International Monetary Fund would not only make Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market, but would also dent the Prime Minister's vision of lowering the cost of industrial production.

Condemning the government's move, he said the increase was being done to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund, terming the transfer of the cost of inefficiencies and transmission constraints of power distribution companies to the consumers as unfair. He said the increase in power and fuel prices will increase the cost of production for the industrial section which in turn will impact the ease of doing business and exports. This will ultimately hit the economy as envisioned by the Prime Minister, the FPCCI ex-chief maintained.

The BMP Chairman said that the recent price-hike was announced on the plea of a fuel price adjustment for the first, second and third quarters of the current and last fiscal years, putting an additional burden of billions of rupees on trade and industry.

Quoting the NEPRA's own reports, he revealed that an additional Rs193.49 billion was collected from consumers as a fuel price adjustment on the plea of higher costs of generating power during Jan-July 2021. He said that in May, electricity became cheaper by Rs0.26 per unit due to fuel price adjustment while in June it became cheaper by Rs0.19 per unit but consumers could barely get relief of Rs4.5 billion.

He maintained that the NEPRA had increased power tariff by Rs1.38 per unit for July 2021 under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism, imposing an additional burden of Rs21 billion on consumers, which is very unfortunate.

He rejected the government's move of raising power cost, besides increasing rates of petroleum products twice a month to qualify for the revival of the stalled $6 billion IMF loan programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI nepra PM Imran Khan electricity tariffs Mian Anjum Nisar Govt of Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

FPCCI's Businessmen Panel resents increase in electricity tariffs

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories