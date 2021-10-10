Local govts: Punjab accords approval to 'Transaction Plan'

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Saturday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair gave in-principle approval of the Transaction Plan of local governments (LGs).

It was also decided to constitute a high-level cabinet committee comprising legal and constitutional experts including the Ministers of Law, Local Government and Prosecution departments, Advocate General Punjab and other high ranking officers for devising the strategy for the implementation on Transaction Plan. The committee will review every aspect of the transaction plan and will submit its recommendations.

The Chief Minister directed the provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to fully participate in the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen which will continue till 12th of Rabi-ul-awal in Punjab. Special ceremonies will be held at tehsil, district, division and provincial level, he added. He said that all human beings including angels send Drood on Holy Prophet (PBUH) and will continue to do so forever. It is a matter of great pride for every Muslim to express greatness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The cabinet meeting also ratified the decisions of the 60th, 61st and 62nd meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, 68th and 69th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting.

