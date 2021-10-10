Shehbaz, Fazl demand ‘free, fair and transparent’ elections

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the state of affairs including economic situation in the country, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday demanded immediate free and fair elections to steer the country out of prevailing situation.

Fazl met PML-N President on Saturday and discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation. Both also shared views on political developments in Balochistan, the sources said, adding: “Both of them agreed to continue consultations and take to streets to get rid of current regime.”

Maulana also enquired about the well being of Shehbaz Sharif who fell down from the stairs of his house and expressed good wishes for him.

After the meeting, Fazl and Shehbaz told media that holding immediate free and fair elections was demand of all the parties. They slammed the rulers for being insensitive towards the issues of ordinary people and said the country had never witnessed such a sorry state of affairs.

Shehbaz told media that the country was facing worst-ever situation due to soaring inflation, dengue epidemic, high electricity and gas tariff, high prices of medicines and petroleum products but the government was paying no heed to all such issues. Shehbaz said Imran Niazi caused damage to the country’s institution which even Modi cannot inflict.

To another query, Shehbaz said he had already announced to hold a march against the government over price-hike. “By making joint efforts, the issues confronting the country could be resolved,” he suggested.

Maulana Fazl said they wanted to see the state institution (army) organised and strong but as per media reports, “Modi has not caused as much damage to this institution as has been done by Imran Niazi. We want unity of command in this institution,” he said.

The JUI-F Chief said the country needs immediate fresh elections as all state institutions have been damaged. There is serious situation for which serious efforts are immediately required, he suggested. “PDM means business, we are committed to achieving our goals; all segments of society are in distress these days; poor people, in particular, are not in a position to buy items of essential use,” he lamented.

Maulana Fazl said the PDM is heading towards its objectives; we are holding public meeting in Faisalabad on October 16 while PDM meeting will also be held in D.G. Khan on October 31. He said “Mufti Mehmood Conference” will be held in Peshawar on October 14. He also expressed solidarity with the doctors, teachers and other employees who were removed from their jobs.

