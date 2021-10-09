Pakistan condemns drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Pakistan strongly condemned the recent drone attack "launched by Houthi militants on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, causing injuries to people and damage to property".

Ten people were injured in two explosives-laden drone attacks at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jizan late on Friday and early on Saturday, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. The statement said that such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

"Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks," the FO added.

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis, but the group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom.

Six Saudis, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Sudanese were injured in the first attack, Saudi state media said, citing a coalition spokesman. Some of the airport's facade windows were shattered in the attack, the spokesman said.