Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, and sovereign Afghanistan as members of the committee noted that evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

The NSC meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

The prime minister received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly, the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan.

The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis.

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan's support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan, and noted that the entire world had recognised Pakistan's positive contribution.

Committee members emphasised that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

Agreeing with this view, the prime minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort.

He directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

