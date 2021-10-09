ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Asia rice: Vietnam rates extend gains

Reuters 09 Oct 2021

HANOI/BANGKOK/MUMBAI: Export prices of rice from Vietnam extended gains to a fifth week on Thursday, as high domestic demand continued to keep procurement costs elevated, while limited supplies pushed up rates for top exporter India.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice rose to a near three month high of $430-$435 per tonne from $425-$430 a week earlier.

"The government's move to top-up the national reserves has supported domestic and export prices, but incoming supplies from an ongoing mini harvest will keep prices from rising further," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Farmers in the country's rice bowl Mekong Delta have started the autumn-winter harvest, which is expected to reach a peak late this month or early next month.

Rates for India's 5% broken parboiled rice variety edged up to $360 to $363 per tonne from the $358-$363 quoted last week.

"We are at the fag end of the season, and supplies are limited," a Mumbai-based exporter said, adding that new crop would become available from November.

Traders in neighbouring Bangladesh, meanwhile, continued to mostly buy rice from India through land ports, and the government expected elevated domestic prices to ease ahead.

In Thailand, prices for the 5% broken rice variety rose to $385-$420 per tonne from $385-$386 last week, driven by a slight strengthening in the baht. A stronger baht translates to higher export prices in US dollars.

There was, however, no change in overseas demand.

