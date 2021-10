ICE canola futures gain

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Thursday, supported by stronger soy and rapeseed markets and dismal Canadian crop yields.

In the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, average canola yield is estimated at 21 bushels per acre, below the 10-year average of 34 bushels, the provincial government said.

Nearby November canola added $4.50 to $927.30 per tonne. November-January canola spread traded 7,901 times. US soybean futures firmed, supported by signs of strong exports. Euronext November rapeseed futures also climbed.