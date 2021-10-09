KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 8, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,652.36 High: 4,685.11 Low: 4,645.24 Net Change: (-) 23.64 Volume ('000): 157,543 Value ('000): 4,781,217 Makt Cap 1,067,238,671,393 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,512.37 NET CH. (-) 111.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,395.30 NET CH. (+) 41.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,426.61 NET CH. (-) 50.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,738.95 NET CH. (-) 0.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,720.88 NET CH. (+) 13.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-October-2021 ====================================

