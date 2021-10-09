ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 8, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 8, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,652.36
High:                       4,685.11
Low:                        4,645.24
Net Change:                (-) 23.64
Volume ('000):               157,543
Value ('000):              4,781,217
Makt Cap           1,067,238,671,393
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,512.37
NET CH.                   (-) 111.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,395.30
NET CH.                    (+) 41.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,426.61
NET CH.                    (-) 50.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,738.95
NET CH.                     (-) 0.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,720.88
NET CH.                    (+) 13.61
------------------------------------
As on:                8-October-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

