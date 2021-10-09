Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
09 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 8, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,652.36
High: 4,685.11
Low: 4,645.24
Net Change: (-) 23.64
Volume ('000): 157,543
Value ('000): 4,781,217
Makt Cap 1,067,238,671,393
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,512.37
NET CH. (-) 111.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,395.30
NET CH. (+) 41.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,426.61
NET CH. (-) 50.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,738.95
NET CH. (-) 0.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,720.88
NET CH. (+) 13.61
------------------------------------
As on: 8-October-2021
====================================
