Mainland Chinese stocks open up on return from break

HONG KONG: Mainland Chinese markets opened more than one percent higher on Friday morning as traders returned from a week-long break to play catch-up with a global rally, while Hong Kong built on the previous day's surge.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.15 percent, or 40.92 points, to 3,609.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.13 percent, or 27.09 points, to 2,422.15.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.47 percent, or 363.07 points, to 25,064.80.