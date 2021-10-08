ANL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASC 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.55%)
FFBL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FNEL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
GGGL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
GGL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MDTL 2.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 122.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.52%)
PACE 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
PAEL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
SNGP 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.28%)
UNITY 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.98%)
BR100 4,674 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-0.12%)
BR30 22,351 Decreased By ▼ -34.73 (-0.16%)
KSE100 44,510 Decreased By ▼ -115.02 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,508 Decreased By ▼ -43.94 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Mainland Chinese stocks open up on return from break

AFP 08 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: Mainland Chinese markets opened more than one percent higher on Friday morning as traders returned from a week-long break to play catch-up with a global rally, while Hong Kong built on the previous day's surge.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.15 percent, or 40.92 points, to 3,609.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.13 percent, or 27.09 points, to 2,422.15.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.47 percent, or 363.07 points, to 25,064.80.

Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index HongKong

