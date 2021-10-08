ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
Sindh to announce 'human rights policy' before year's end

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

KARACHI: A comprehensive Sindh Human Rights Policy will be announced before the end of 2021 as the process of consultation with all the stake-holders, including civil society and government departments was underway in this regard.

A delegation of Huqooq-e-Pakistan, a joint venture of European Union and the Ministry of Human Rights led by Ali Dayan Hassan called on the Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai to discuss the key ingredients of the policy. Secretary Human Rights Department Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar and other officials of the department were also present.

Surendar Valasai said that Sindh Human Rights Policy will be a comprehensive document covering all aspects of the human rights in the province.

He said that protecting the human rights of every citizen was the responsibility of every state around the world and Sindh province would be providing a leading role in safeguarding the rights of common people by exploring all the tools available with the provincial government.

Huqooq-e-Pakistan has been given a task to extend support to the Sindh Human Rights Department to draft the Human Rights Policy.

