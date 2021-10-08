Basmati GI rights: Reap has successfully worked against Indian plea in EU court

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) has successfully worked against Indian application of Basmati Geographical Indicator (GI) rights in EU court.

Rafique Suleman Convener FPCCI Rice Export Committee and former Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) has informed that now with the support of Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) the GI case is going in right direction. "Reap's energetic GI Committee has done marvelous job by putting their day night efforts to get the job done," he added.

While, talking to newsmen, he said that despite a challenging pandemic due to Covid-19, Reap has done brilliant achievements during last tenure. Immediate Past Chairman Abdul Qayyum Paracha and his team greatly contributed to achieve a few milestones improved over past years.

In addition, the decades old withholding tax issue anomaly in the Income Tax Ordinance has successfully being removed with effect from 1st July 2021.

As the psychical exhibitions were not possible due to Covid-19, Reap organized rice virtual expo and this initiative helped for the first time Pakistani exporters to receive and interact directly with international merchants, end market state Companies and buyers. "It has been the first Association in Pakistan to take this challenge and not only have done without any support from government. He also appreciated the efforts of virtual expo Committee team leader Faisal Anis and Farhat Rasheed for organizing a fruitful expo.

During the last year Reap with the support of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce successfully arranged various farmer education workshops on Minimum Residue Limits in major cities in all provinces of Pakistan.

Russian ban on import of Pakistani rice was also lifted with the continuous team efforts and Reap coordinated with Pakistani Embassies, various authorities, such as State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Ministries of Commerce, Finance, Food Security, etc. Reap had representation in delegation to Sri Lanka and sent high profile business delegation to Uzbekistan, both led by Prime Minister of Pakistan. Reap has successfully coordinated with Ministry of Commerce for clarifications of ambiguities in Sri Lankan rice tenders.

