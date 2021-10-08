ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Basmati GI rights: Reap has successfully worked against Indian plea in EU court

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) has successfully worked against Indian application of Basmati Geographical Indicator (GI) rights in EU court.

Rafique Suleman Convener FPCCI Rice Export Committee and former Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) has informed that now with the support of Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) the GI case is going in right direction. "Reap's energetic GI Committee has done marvelous job by putting their day night efforts to get the job done," he added.

While, talking to newsmen, he said that despite a challenging pandemic due to Covid-19, Reap has done brilliant achievements during last tenure. Immediate Past Chairman Abdul Qayyum Paracha and his team greatly contributed to achieve a few milestones improved over past years.

In addition, the decades old withholding tax issue anomaly in the Income Tax Ordinance has successfully being removed with effect from 1st July 2021.

As the psychical exhibitions were not possible due to Covid-19, Reap organized rice virtual expo and this initiative helped for the first time Pakistani exporters to receive and interact directly with international merchants, end market state Companies and buyers. "It has been the first Association in Pakistan to take this challenge and not only have done without any support from government. He also appreciated the efforts of virtual expo Committee team leader Faisal Anis and Farhat Rasheed for organizing a fruitful expo.

During the last year Reap with the support of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce successfully arranged various farmer education workshops on Minimum Residue Limits in major cities in all provinces of Pakistan.

Russian ban on import of Pakistani rice was also lifted with the continuous team efforts and Reap coordinated with Pakistani Embassies, various authorities, such as State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Ministries of Commerce, Finance, Food Security, etc. Reap had representation in delegation to Sri Lanka and sent high profile business delegation to Uzbekistan, both led by Prime Minister of Pakistan. Reap has successfully coordinated with Ministry of Commerce for clarifications of ambiguities in Sri Lankan rice tenders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI TDAP Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Abdul Qayyum Paracha Pakistani exporters

Comments

Comments are closed.

Basmati GI rights: Reap has successfully worked against Indian plea in EU court

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories