ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
NLC sets up office at Gwadar port to facilitate business community

Press Release 08 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: To extend quality logistics services to the business community and ensure ease of doing business, National Logistics Cell (NLC) on Thursday opened a dedicated office at Gwadar Port.

Naseer Ahmed Kashani, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) inaugurated NLC Logistics Facilitation Centre, in a ceremony held at Business Complex Gwadar Port.

NLC Facilitation office, would facilitate customers for guiding & providing all logistics solutions by land Air & Sea. Senior government officials and prominent members of the business community attended the ceremony.

This initiative by NLC, the first of its kind by any logistics organization, will help address the problems currently being faced by traders in to and fro movement of goods via road from the port. The office will serve as facilitation centre by providing transportation services to exporters and importers using the country's deep sea Port.

As ships docking at the port are expected to gain momentum, there was a need to put in place a vibrant system of logistics services for timely movement of cargo. NLC took the lead to establish the missing link. Besides providing its own resources, NLC will also connect shippers with other truckers and offer end-to-end logistics solutions.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman GPA termed the opening of office by NLC as a major step towards operationalization of Gwadar Port. NLC has the requisite wherewithal and capacity to better serve the business community. He said that increased business activities at the port will have positive bearing on economy of Pakistan.

gwadar port business community NLC National Logistics Cell

