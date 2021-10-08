NLC sets up office at Gwadar port to facilitate business community

RAWALPINDI: To extend quality logistics services to the business community and ensure ease of doing business, National Logistics Cell (NLC) on Thursday opened a dedicated office at Gwadar Port.

Naseer Ahmed Kashani, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) inaugurated NLC Logistics Facilitation Centre, in a ceremony held at Business Complex Gwadar Port.

NLC Facilitation office, would facilitate customers for guiding & providing all logistics solutions by land Air & Sea. Senior government officials and prominent members of the business community attended the ceremony.

This initiative by NLC, the first of its kind by any logistics organization, will help address the problems currently being faced by traders in to and fro movement of goods via road from the port. The office will serve as facilitation centre by providing transportation services to exporters and importers using the country's deep sea Port.

As ships docking at the port are expected to gain momentum, there was a need to put in place a vibrant system of logistics services for timely movement of cargo. NLC took the lead to establish the missing link. Besides providing its own resources, NLC will also connect shippers with other truckers and offer end-to-end logistics solutions.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman GPA termed the opening of office by NLC as a major step towards operationalization of Gwadar Port. NLC has the requisite wherewithal and capacity to better serve the business community. He said that increased business activities at the port will have positive bearing on economy of Pakistan.