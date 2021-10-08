Policymaking in relation to erstwhile Fata: Qaiser for bringing local people on board

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, on Thursday, said that it is for the progress and prosperity in ex-Fata region that all the stakeholders should be taken onboard.

He said that democracy demands consultation and ex-Fata people have the right to be heard before finalising any recommendation to resolve the challenges faced by the common people in the area.

He was addressing in a meeting of tribal elders in continuation of yesterday's meeting with the public representatives of ex-Fata organised by working group on Political Affairs of Special Committee on Development of ex-Fata.

Speaker Qaiser said that Special Committee on Development of ex-Fata would continue to evolve consultation regarding prevailing issues in Fata region.

He said that soon consultative meeting with youth, religious personalities and media representatives of erstwhile Fata would be arranged.

He said that he would try to arrange meetings of ex-Fata public representatives and tribal elders with the president and the prime minister, so they can express their reservations and concerns regarding lack of basic health, education, and infrastructure issues.

He also said that political lobbying would be on fast track for grant of three percent share of NFC for development and progress in ex-Fata. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the participants about perspective of Fata merger challenges.

He also said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser constituted a special committee on development of erstwhile Fata.

Speaker Qaiser is exerting all his efforts to bring normalcy and development in it.

He briefed the participants about the issue of NFC award share of ex-Fata, issue of seats of National Assembly for the region, and land reforms matters. He said that the committee members desire to seek the elder's recommendations to resolve the outstanding challenges after merger of the Fata with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

He also said that the recommendations of tribal elders would be prioritised.

The elders from ex-Fata agencies and Frontier Regions appreciated the cooperation extended by Speaker Qaiser. They said that this is an issue of recognition of Fata people as it is enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They also mentioned about merger challenges faced by the people of Fata in term of their health, education, infrastructure, and law and order.

They said that these are Fata people who always stood with their country and they have sacrificed a lot to protect this homeland.

