ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Indian shares end higher as auto stocks drive gains

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.82% higher at 17,790.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.82% at 59,677.83
Reuters 07 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled higher on Thursday, boosted by a rally in auto stocks after Tata Motors soared 14%, while jewellery maker Titan Company touched a record high as it indicated a strong demand recovery in the second quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.82% higher at 17,790.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.82% at 59,677.83.

India's main stock indexes had dropped 1% each in the previous session after global equities fell sharply due to inflationary concerns stemming from sky-high oil prices.

On Thursday, however, world stocks rose after US politicians appeared close to a deal to avert a debt default, Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, and oil prices pulled back.

Indian shares slide on inflation concerns; metals decline the most

"This is a fear of missing out rally. Such moves are typical of euphoria that is stemming from global factors and the rally should continue until there are fresh negative triggers, both locally or globally," said Suyash Maheshwari, a research analyst at Samco Securities.

Friday's outcome of the central bank's policy meeting and the start of corporate earnings season will now be on investors' radar.

Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty's Auto Index rose as much as 5% - the biggest since May 2020. Four of the top five gainers on the Nifty 50 index were auto stocks.

Tata Motors surged after Morgan Stanley Research upgraded the stock on expectations of encouraging annual earnings. It also said in a note that it expects 2022/23 to be strong for Indian autos.

Titan Company settled 10.6% higher after saying it sees strong revenue growth in the second quarter.

The Nifty's realty index rose 6.84% to scale a peak. Sobha Ltd soared 18.79%.

Piramal Enterprises closed up 1.6% after it said it was listing its pharmaceutical and financial services businesses as separate entities.

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corp's four-day rally was halted by its 4.58% fall.

