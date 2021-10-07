ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.2%)
GGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (5.15%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.84%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.02%)
NETSOL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.2%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.55%)
POWER 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.52%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.57%)
TRG 162.81 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (3.63%)
UNITY 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.14%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,710 Increased By ▲ 85.51 (1.85%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.56 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,869 Increased By ▲ 495.76 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,671 Increased By ▲ 207.9 (1.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat rises for second day on global demand; soybeans firm

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: US wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session, as strong buying by top importers, led by Egypt, supported prices.

Soybeans firmed after closing lower on Wednesday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 0153 GMT, after closing up by a similar amount in the previous session.

Soybeans were up 0.2% at $12.45 a bushel while corn was unchanged at $5.32-1/4 a bushel.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in an international tender. No US supplies were offered in the tender.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3, up from 5.56 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21.

In Ukraine, the agriculture ministry lowered its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from 80.63 million, ministry data showed on Wednesday.

India's wheat exports in 2021 could quadruple from a year ago to the highest level in eight years, as a rally in global prices and higher freight costs make Indian wheat lucrative for Asian buyers, two industry officials told Reuters.

Gains in corn and soybean futures were checked by ample supplies from the freshly harvested US supplies.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were seen as net buyers of CBOT wheat and soymeal futures.

Soybeans Chicago Board of Trade US wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat rises for second day on global demand; soybeans firm

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories