ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
ASL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
BYCO 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.93%)
GGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.64%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
JSCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.46%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.06%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.47 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (6.39%)
NETSOL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.08%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.55%)
POWER 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.52%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TELE 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (4.07%)
UNITY 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.14%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,707 Increased By ▲ 83.02 (1.8%)
BR30 22,631 Increased By ▲ 664.23 (3.02%)
KSE100 44,846 Increased By ▲ 473.13 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,657 Increased By ▲ 193.54 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
India's Titan scales record peak as easing virus curbs boost second-quarter sales

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Shares of Indian watch and jewellery maker Titan Company Ltd hit a record high on Thursday, as the company saw strong revenue growth in the second quarter across most of its businesses boosted by a gradual reopening in the country.

The Tata Group-owned company reopened most of its stores, as a fall in coronavrius cases and easing pandemic restrictions led to a recovery in demand, with sales moving "swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Titan's flagship jewellery brand, 'Tanishq', saw second-quarter revenue grow 78%, as purchasing of gifts, buying for special occasions and milestones, weddings and investments in gold surged.

A correction in local gold prices to their lowest level in nearly six months has also prompted jewellers to step up purchases for the festive season, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

"While we anticipated (Titan) to report strong revenue growth, (the second-quarter performance) is significantly ahead of our and street expectations," JP Morgan said in a research note, raising its price target on the company to 2,320 rupees ($31.02) from 2,000 rupees earlier.

Shares of Titan gained as much as 9.3% to 2,347.40 rupees, and were up 8.0% at 0430 GMT.

