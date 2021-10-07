ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
Hong Kong shares track overseas peers higher, property jumps on housing plans

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, on course for the biggest percentage gain in over 6 weeks, tracking gains with Asian peers fuelled by a late recovery on Wall Street, with major property developers leading gains after the financial hub's leader unveiled new housing policy.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 2.41% to 24,543.19 by lunch break, while the China Enterprises Index jumped 2.88% to 8,654.83.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday plans of a Northern Metropolis on the border with the mainland's technology hub of Shenzhen, covering 300 square kilometres. It is expected to have around 926,000 homes - more than half to be newly built - for some 2.5 million people.

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

** Henderson Land led gains in Hong Kong property developers, surging 6.4% at midday.

** Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development , CK Asset and Hang Lung Properties rose between 1.5% and 3.2%.

** The blue-chip property sub-index rose 1.99% and the mainland index for the sector climbed 1.55%.

** "Excitement on property stocks is seen fading after the recent rally," said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian. "Investors are cautious while appetite for taking more risk is low ahead of the reopen of China market on Friday."

** Chinese Estates jumped as much as 31% to an over 3-month high after a major shareholder offered to take it private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million).

** Energy firms eased as oil prices dropped under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs.

** CNOOC dropped 3.9%, PetroChina fell 3.62% and Sinopec Corp eased 0.3%, sending energy sub index down 2.1%.

** Meituan jumped 7.6%, Weimob rose 7.1% and Alibaba up 5.5%, sending the Hang Seng Tech Index up 4.3%. The financial sector gained 1.7%.

