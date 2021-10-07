ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.71%)
GGL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.55%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.84%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.02%)
NETSOL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.2%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.55%)
POWER 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.52%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (3.76%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.83%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 81.79 (1.77%)
BR30 22,619 Increased By ▲ 652.31 (2.97%)
KSE100 44,850 Increased By ▲ 477.05 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,663 Increased By ▲ 199.28 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Roma's Abraham hails Mourinho impact on his tactical development

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Tammy Abraham said his decision to swap Chelsea for Roma was sealed by a conversation with the Italian side's manager Jose Mourinho and that working with the Portuguese has already improved his tactical awareness.

The Chelsea youth academy graduate left the Premier League team in August to join Roma on a five-year deal worth 40 million euros ($46.20 million) and has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old said he had been leaning towards remaining in the English top flight but changed his mind after hearing Mourinho's plans for the team.

"Jose had a goal. I could see where he wanted Roma to go and I wanted to be part of the process," Abraham told The Times in an interview. "He's a good man and has helped me a lot so far. "I've learnt so much tactically -- as much as I have in my entire lifetime."

Abraham's form has earned him a call-up to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers at Andorra on Saturday and Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

