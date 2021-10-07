Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), whereas Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, formerly the ISI director general, has been posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced other postings as well, saying Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood has been appointed the president of the National Defence University (NDU), and Maj Gen Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army’s adjutant general.

The appointment of the ISI director general is the prerogative of the prime minister.

The spymaster’s choice is, however, made by the prime minister in consultation with the army chief.

Lt Gen Anjum was previously the commander of Karachi Corps.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019.

Hailing from the Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new DG ISI has also previously remained the inspector general of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu.

A graduate of the UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

The outgoing DG ISI, Lt Gen Hameed, was given the role on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and is believed to be a close confidant of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Gen Faiz is from the Army’s Baloch Regiment. His appointment had come at a very crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing. His posting has been ensured while keeping in mind his critical role in dealing with the Afghan situation

Lt Gen Mohammad Amir is currently serving as the adjutant general. He has also served as the General Officer Commanding, Lahore.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of Punjab Regiment.

General officer has diversified experience of command, staff and instructional assignments.

He’s graduate of Combined Arms Centre, UK, Staff College Quetta, Advance Staff Course UK, NDU Islamabad, APCSS USA, and Royal College of Defense Studies, UK.

He holds a Master degree from King’s College, London and NDU, Islamabad.

General has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub conventional threat environment. He has been on command on both western border and LOC besides long service in Balochistan.

