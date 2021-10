Wendy Sherman arrives today

ISLAMABAD: United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will arrive on a two-day visit to Pakistan today (Thursday) for talks on issues of mutual interest, particularly, on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

As part of her regional trip, Sherman was in New Delhi from October 6-7 for meetings with Indian authorities and would land in Islamabad today (Thursday) along with a delegation as her final destination before flying back to Washington on October 8.

