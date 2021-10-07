ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Population census: PM tells MQM-P all stakeholders will be taken on board

Zaheer Abbasi 07 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Pakistan that all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence for the census.

A delegation of the MQM met the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after the federal cabinet decided to conduct the next population census before the general elections.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

The meeting discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh.

The prime minister assured the delegation of taking on board all the stakeholders, and stated that institutions were independent.

The electronic voting machine (EVM) would bring transparency in the election process and there was a need to create awareness about that, he added.

The government and allied parties were working together for the development of Sindh especially Karachi, stated the participants of the meeting.

Later on, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFSR) Syed Fakhar Imam also met with the prime minister to update him about the expected production of four major crops and cotton.

The minister told the prime minister of the encouraging trends so far in the production of cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize crops, and informed him that as on September 30, 2021, Pakistan’s cotton production was 38.5 million bales against 27 million bales during the same period last year.

In addition, the minister further informed the prime minister that the annual production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize was on track to surpass 27.5 million tonnes wheat, 8.4 million tonnes rice, 81 million tonnes sugarcane, and 8.4 million tonnes maize.

The prime minister said that the Ministry of Food is committed to achieving the record export targets of 150,000 tonnes and 463,000 tonnes of mango and citrus fruits respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Fakhar Imam Federal Cabinet Imran Khan MQMP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui electronic voting machine

