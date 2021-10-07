Doctors continue protest against NLE

ISLAMABAD: Young doctors, on Wednesday, continued their protest against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) and also announced to boycott the Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) across the country in protest against the baton charge on doctors outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building.

A tweet posted on the Doctors Wake-Up Movement says that “all the arrested doctors have been released, but this is the start of our struggle on roads against NLE of PMC Islamabad. Now, we will withdraw all the OPD’s services across the country against this brutality of PMC and Islamabad police. Our struggle against NLE will continue with more power and pressure.”

Police, on Tuesday, resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells at young doctors after the medics tried to enter the PMC building during a protest demonstration against NLE.

Hundreds of young doctors from across the country gathered outside the PMC to register their protest against government decision to make NLE for registration on the call of Medical Student Organization (MSO).

The PMC has made it mandatory for all graduates who are currently doing a house job or are ready for it to clear the NLE exam for their permanent registration.

